Eyedictive offers the Hugo Boss Men's Classic Polarized Sunglasses in Black/Yellow for $60. Coupon code "DEALNEWS20" cuts it to $40. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 55% off select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyewear. Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping with orders over $100. Shop Now
Daily Steals continues to offer a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
Bircen Store via Amazon offers the Bircen Men's Polarized Sports Sunglasses in several colors (Black Frame Black Lens pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "SZ3UMJF6" cuts that to $7.20. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
