Today only, Macy's offers the Hugo Boss Hugo Men's Printed Trunks in Aqua or Medium Red for $28. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $11.20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $12 under the lowest price we could find for any Huge Boss trunks elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jockey via eBay offers the Jockey Men's No Bunch Boxers 2-Pack in Black/Grey or Tropics/Red for $6.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors (Black/Red/Grey pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for this multi-pack. (It's a current low by $5.) Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Eyedictive offers the Hugo Boss Men's Titanium Semi-Rimless Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Matte Black/Bronze pictured) for $65. Coupon code "EYE21" cuts that price to $44. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
