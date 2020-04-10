Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Huffy 12V Remote-Control Ride-On Monster Truck
$39 $99
free shipping

That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 12V battery and charger
  • ride on speeds of 2.5mph
  • radio control speeds of 5mph
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart Huffy
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register