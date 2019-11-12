eBay · 1 hr ago
Huawei Wireless Car Charging Pad
$52 $66
free shipping

That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Goodgoods1816 via Amazon.
  • This item ships from Singapore and may take up to 7 weeks to arrive.
Features
  • universal compatibility
  • strong clamp
  • 27W max output
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Cell Phone Chargers eBay Huawei Technologies
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register