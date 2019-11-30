eBay · 1 hr ago
Huawei Pro WiFi Range Extender
$17 $25
$2 shipping

That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acwholesaler via eBay.
  • This item is shipped from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • 300Mbps
  • built-in dual antenna
  • includes network port
  • seamless roaming
  • one click pairing
  • Model: WS331c Pro
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Routers eBay Huawei Technologies
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register