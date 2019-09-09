TomTop · 34 mins ago
Huawei Honor Body Weight Scale
$21 $44
free shipping

That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • This item ships from China and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
  • Requires 3 AAA batteries (not included).
Features
  • tempered glass
  • 5.5- to 330-lb. measuring range
  • measures 10.24" x 10.24"
Details
Comments
