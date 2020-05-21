Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Huawei Honor Band 5 M-3 Fitness Tracker
$10 $14
free shipping

That's a savings of $4. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Dark Blue, Black, or Red.
  • Sold by Bestgeeker via eBay.
Features
  • continuous heart rate monitoring
  • blood oxygen readings
  • swim stroke recognition
  • water resistant
1 comment
mpurcell
Not really the Honor Band 5. Takes you to an M-3 band.
44 min ago