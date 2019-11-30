Personalize your DealNews Experience
Hsility Direct via Amazon offers the Hsility Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones in Black for $25.98. Coupon code "35FORHEQ6" cuts it to $16.89. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Hsility Direct
Save on headphones, speakers, and home audio. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Best Buy
That is a low by $36, and the best price we've ever seen. (It is also almost half the price of our April mention at $6 less.) Buy Now at JBL
That's a savings of up to $32 and the best price we've ever seen. Shop Now at Amazon
