Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Howard 30" Metal Bar Stool 4-Pack
$69 $129
free shipping

That's $60 off and the best price we've seen for a 4-pack of 30" metal bar stools (for further comparison, we saw a very similar set for $35 more last June). Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Silver at this price
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
  • measures 30" x 17"
  • stackable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Chairs Walmart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register