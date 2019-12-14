Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hoverheart 6.5'' Self-Balancing Hoverboard
$89 $299
free shipping

It's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Hoverheart hoverboard. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by H.A.I via Walmart.
  • available in many colors (Baby Shark pictured... do do do do do)
  • LED lights
  • Bluetooth speaker
Toys & Hobbies
