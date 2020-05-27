New
Walmart · 53 mins ago
Hover-1 Transport Electric Scooter
$99 $148
free shipping

That's a savings of $49 off list. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • up to 9 mph max speed
  • max weight of 150 pounds
  • up to 5 mile range on a full charge
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register