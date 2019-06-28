New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
$128 $198
free shipping
Walmart offers the Hover-1 Superstar Electric Hoverboard in Black or Gold for $128 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- Bluetooth speaker
- up to 6 mph
Details
Comments
-
Published 2 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Motivational Stressballs
3 for $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers this Motivational Stress Ball 3-Pack in several colors (Purple pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DealNews31" drops it to $8.96. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from just over a week ago and still the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 3 different motivational quotes in Spanish
- BPA-free
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Monster Moto 1,000W Electric Mini Bike
$249
free shipping
Walmart offers the Monster Moto 1,000-watt Electric Mini Bike for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and at least $22 less than most stores charge.
Update: The price has dropped to $249. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $249. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000-watt engine
- off road speeds up to 17-MPH
- 185-lb. weight capacity
- up to 45 minutes of use per charge
- rear-disc brake
- Model: MM-E1000-BB
Amazon · 2 days ago
Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat
$14 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Ledivo Direct via Amazon offers the Ledivo 68" Splash Pad & Sprinkler Mat for $21.99. Coupon code "QICEZUB5" drops the price to $14.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of non-toxic PVC
- suitable for ages 12-months and up
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Sunany 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet
$8 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
An Sun via Amazon offers the Sunany 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99. Coupon code "LOHPCLQB" cuts it to $7.91. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our January mention, $4 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- magnetic strips on its back
- 2 stylus pens
- 2 batteries
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Intex Swimming Pool Floats at Walmart
$10
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of Intex swimming pool floats to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Bestway H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp
$20 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the H2OGO! 18-Foot Inflatable Triple Lane Water Slide with Ramp for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $5 and a great price for a slide this size. Buy Now
Features
- end bumpers collect water for a big splash landing
- Splash Lagoon collects water for a splash takeoff
- garden hose required
- Model: 52200E
Walmart · 12 hrs ago
Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet
$103 $500
free shipping
Walmart offers the Barrington Bristle Dartboard Cabinet for $102.99 with free shipping. That's $127 under our February mention, $397 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- LED lighting
- capacity for 12 wine bottles and six glasses
Walmart · 5 days ago
EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table
$115 $250
free shipping
Walmart offers the EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 Tournament Size Table Tennis Table for $115.12 with free shipping. That's $75 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $38.) Buy Now
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer
$111 $140
free shipping
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $140.00. Clip the $15 off on-page coupon and apply code "5WXV436F" drops the price to $111. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 304 stainless steel w/ black piano-bake-paint plating
- 5 hooks
- mounting clip
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
Sign In or Register