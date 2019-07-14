New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hover-1 Matrix Hoverboard
$99 $154
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hover-1 Matrix Electric Scooter Hoverboard in several colors for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. Buy Now

Features
  • LED sensor lights & LED wheel lights
  • 6 mph max speed
  • 3-mile max distance
  • 180-lb. capacity
