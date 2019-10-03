New
Hover-1 Liberty Electric Hoverboard w/ LED Wheel Lights
$98 $128
Features
  • available in Seafoam or Blue
  • rechargeable battery
  • LED lights
  • battery life indicator
  • maximum speed up to 7.4 mph
  • IPX4 water resistant
  • 160-lb. weight capacity
  • Popularity: 3/5
Toys & Hobbies
