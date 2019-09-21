New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter
$149 $299
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • maximum speed of 13 mph
  • LED headlight
  • backlit display
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register