Walmart offers the Hover-1 Folding Electric Scooter for $149 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rowood via Amazon offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in four styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Gotrax G2 Commuting Electric Scooter in Black for $198 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now
Rokr 3D Puzzle + Rolife Dollhouse via Amazon offers its Rolife Wood 3D Craft Puzzle Toy in several styles (Bi-plane pictured) with prices starting from $13.99. Coupon code "30F3ENCA" drops starting prices to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's up to $8 off and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Marvel Legends Series Ant-Man Collector Movie Electronic Helmet for $50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Barrington 90" Billiard Pool Table with Cue Rack and Dartboard Set for $499.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the to $49.97 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $160. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kano Raspberry Pi 3 Computer Kit 2018 Edition for $60.99 with free shipping. That is $3 under our April mention and is the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Inflatable Dinosaur Water Play Center for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to cut the price to $34.07. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Diet Coke 6-Can Mini Fridge with Warming for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Beverly Fine Furniture Sectional Sofa Set in Burgundy for $652.22 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $146 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
