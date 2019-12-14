Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Hover-1 Eagle Electric Folding Scooter
$148 $248
free shipping

It's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 6.5" wheels
  • 15 mph max speed
  • LED headlight
  • LCD display
  • built-In suspension
  • Model: Hover-1EGAL
  • Popularity: 4/5
