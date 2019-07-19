Houzz takes up to 70% off select items during its Semi-Annual Sale. Shipping starts at $3.99, although many items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during it's Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $6.97. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Ring, Moen, Chamberlain, Scotch, 3M, American Standard, and more. Shop Now
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Amazon takes up to 46% off a selection of home improvement items. Shop lighting, kitchen items, furniture, smart home items, and more. Plus, Prime members get free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Houzz offers the Hillsdale Lusso Faux-Leather Headboard Set in Black or White with prices starting from $95.94 in the sizes listed below. Plus, you'll bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $10 and up to $94. Shop Now
- Twin for $139 (low by $20)
- Full from $95.94 (low by $94)
- Queen for $189 ($16 off)
- King for $269 (low by $10)
Houzz offers the GDF Studio San Tropez Wicker Dining Table with Tempered Glass Top in Brown for $159.19 with free shipping. That's $32 off list and at least $9 less than you'd pay at another GDF Studio storefront. Buy Now
- iron frame
- measures 40.25" x 40.25" x 30.00"
Sign In or Register