New
eBay · 7 mins ago
Household Gear via eBay Sale
up to 80% off
free shipping

There's over 30 airfryers, vacuums, hand blenders, and more — some are new, some refurbished. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Philips Avance Collection Indoor Smokeless Grill for $79.99 ($70 less than new.)
  • All items are sold by Household Gear via eBay.
  • Warranty information can be found on the product pages.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 7 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Store Events eBay
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register