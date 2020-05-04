Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 8 mins ago
Household Essentials Sewing Center
$22 $32
free shipping w/ $25

This is a great time to take up (or renew) a hobby. Coupon code "FORYOU" takes an extra 30% off this sewing center. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • The shipped price at Walmart is a few cents less, but it's not available in all areas.
  • The pictured sewing machine and iron are not included.
Features
  • measures 16" x 32"
  • padded, gridded muslin with silicone backing
  • several pockets
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Expires 5/4/2020
