Macy's · 47 mins ago
Household Essentials Sewing Center
$17 $32
free shipping w/ $25

This is a great time to take up (or renew) a hobby. Coupon code "FORYOU" takes an extra 30% off this sewing center, making it $8 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • The shipped price at Walmart is a few cents less, but it's not available in all areas.
  • The pictured sewing machine and iron are not included.
Features
  • Measures 16" x 32"
  • Padded
  • Gridded muslin with silicone backing several pockets
Details
Comments
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
