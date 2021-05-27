Hotwire.com Memorial Week Savings: deals on hotel stays and car rentals
Hotwire · 41 mins ago
Book your summer stays and car rentals and save with the coupons and discounts as listed below. Shop Now at Hotwire

  • 5% off Hot Rate Hotels via "DOINGIT5" (Max. $40)
  • $20 off Hot Rate Hotels of $200 or more via "HOTELSRBACK20"
  • $30 off Hot Rate Hotels of $300 or more via "HOTELSRBACK30"
  • 8% off Hot Rate car rentals of $100 or more via "TIME4AROADTRIP"
  • 10% off Hot Rate Hotels via "DOINGIT10" (only valid for bookings in the Hotwire app; max. $40)
  • Code "HOTELSRBACK20"
    Code "HOTELSRBACK30"
    Code "TIME4AROADTRIP"
    Code "DOINGIT10"
  • Expires 5/28/2021
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
