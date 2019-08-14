New
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Hotpoint 5.1 Cu. Ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer
$179 $239
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hotpoint 5.1 Cu. Ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer for $179 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now

Tips
  • Abt matches this price
Features
  • Removable basket
  • Adjustable Thermostat
  • Measures 21.62" x 28.38" x 33.25"
  • Model: HCM5SMWW
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Refrigerators & Freezers Walmart Hotpoint
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register