Walmart offers the Hotpoint 5.1 Cu. Ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer for $179 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
AstroAI Corporation via Amazon offers the AstroAl 4-Liter Portable Mini Fridge in White for $43.99. Coupon code "PKHFGTCL" drops the price to $37.39. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the RCA 4.5-Cubic Foot Refrigerator in White for $90.30 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,521.40 with free shipping. That's a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $322. (Most retailers charge at least $700 more if you buy each item separately.)
Update: The price has dropped to $6,476.40. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
