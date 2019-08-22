Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hotel Style Premium Eloise 300-Thread Count 4-Piece Full/Queen Coverlet Set in Gray for $51.68 with free shipping. That's $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Target offers the Opalhouse Velvet & Satin Bed Rest Pillow in Blush for $12. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Zoetime via Amazon offers its Lunvon Queen Cooling Memory Foam Pillow for $39.99. Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "ECMDXM98" drops the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Global Trends 60" x 50" Chloe Throw for $10.97 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Bestway 12" Air Mattress with Built-In AC Pump from $19.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Shop Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Blue or Beige from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Japusoon via Amazon offers its Japusoon Upright Bike Storage Stand for $57.85. Coupon code "JAPUSOON" drops that to $34.71. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from last month. $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
