Walmart · 55 mins ago
HotelSpa 42-Setting 3-Way Shower Combo
$22 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the HotelSpa 42-Setting 3-Way Shower Combo for $21.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 7-foot stretchable hose
