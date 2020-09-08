As seen on Travelzoo, Gate 1 Travel offers a 9-Night Costa Rica Flight, Hotel, & Tour Vacation for two, with prices starting from $2,758. Coupon code "TZWCLACR" drops it to $2,198. That's a savings of $560 and the lowest price we could find. Book this travel deal by September 1 for travel from September 4 through December 24, 2020. Buy Now