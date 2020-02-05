Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Hotel Collection Ultimate MicroCotton 6-Pc. Towel Set
$52 $130
free shipping

That's $78 off list and $8 cheaper than buying the towels individually. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Click on "Shop Collection" then "Bath Sets" to see this item.
Features
  • available in White
  • set includes 2 bath towls, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths
  • Code "YAY"
  • Expires 2/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
