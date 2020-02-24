Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 31 mins ago
Hotel Collection Ultimate MicroCotton 26" x 34" Tub Mat
$6 $8
pickup

That's $34 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PRES" to drop the price to $6.39.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Ruby
  • cotton
  • machine-washable
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PRES"
  • Expires 2/24/2020
    Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Macy's Hotel Collection
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register