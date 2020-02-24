Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 42 mins ago
Hotel Collection Turkish 20" x 32" Tub Mat
$9 $11
pickup

That's $51 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PRES" to drop the price to $8.79.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • available in Blueberry (pictured) or Shiraz
  • 100% cotton
  • machine-washable
  • Code "PRES"
  • Expires 2/24/2020
