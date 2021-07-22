Hotel Collection Manual Coffee Grinder for $17
Macy's
Hotel Collection Manual Coffee Grinder
$17 $68
free shipping w/ $25

It's $10 under our mention from January and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise, orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
  • coarse, medium, or fine grinds
  • fits over French press or pour-over carafe
