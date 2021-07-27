Hot Sox Men's Crew Socks at Macy's: for $4

That's about $12 less than you'd pay at Host Sox direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At just over a buck for each pair, it's a great price on name brand socks. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Navy/Denim/Stonewash or Denim/Navy/Stonewash at this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 to get free shipping.
Save $19 on most of these select 4-packs (two are 3-packs). Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several styles (4-Pack Logo in Black pictured).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
That's $19 off and a very low price for men's designer socks. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black/Charcoal/Grey/Navy).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
Find men's boxer briefs from $4, women's boy shorts and briefs from $5, men's briefs from $7, and socks from $8. Plus, you'll bag free shipping on orders over $23.75 via coupon code "NEWS24". Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Shipping adds $5, or is free over $23.75 with the above code.
- Pictured is the 32 Degrees Men's Cool Boxer Brief for $3.99 ($14 off).
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge.
- storage container
- lid
- coarse & medium graters
- straight & Julienne slicers
- food holder
Save on over 200 Nike men's sportswear items, including accessories starting under $5, men's t-shirts from $19, men's shorts from $19, joggers from $33, hoodies from $41, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee).
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Training 9" Shorts for $22.50 (most stores charge $30).
Sign In or Register