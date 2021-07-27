Hot Sox Men's Crew Socks at Macy's: for $4
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Hot Sox Men's Crew Socks at Macy's
$3.93 $12
free shipping w/ $25

That's about $12 less than you'd pay at Host Sox direct. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
