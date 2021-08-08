Hot Sox Men's Crew Socks at Macy's: for $3

It's $4 under list price (although one pair costs $3.93) Buy Now at Macy's
- pictured are the Hot Sox Hot Dog Crew Socks for $2.73 ($4 off)
- Spend $25 for free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
-
Published 58 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
A 6-pack costs around the same price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's available in Grey Basic at this price.
Save $19 on most of these select 4-packs (two are 3-packs). Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several styles (4-Pack Logo in Black pictured).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
That's $12 off list, and at least $5 less than you'd pay for a 6-pack of PUMA socks elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
You'd pay $11 more to have it shipped from PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in size 10-13.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on everything from towels starting from $2, pillows from $7, curtains from $7, dresses from $11, women's shoes from $13, men's suit separates from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Nautica Men's Modern-Fit Bi-Stretch Suit for $99.99 ($295 off).
Save on brands including High Sierra, Tommy Hilfiger, and DKNY, among others. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the High Sierra Outburst Backpack for $25.49 (via "BTS", $35 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
That's the lowest price we could find by $3, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
- Model: LCI-19008
Apply coupon code "BTS" to drop this to $2 under what you'd pay direct from Corelle. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- holds 16-oz.
- dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and pre-heated oven safe
Sign In or Register