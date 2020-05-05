Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Chewy · 1 hr ago
Hot Shot Flea, Tick & Lice Killer 14-oz. Spray
$6 $17
free shipping w/ $49

Even with shipping it's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Chewy

Tips
  • Shipping adds $4.95, or get free shipping with $49.
Features
  • Use on indoor infested areas like pet resting quarters and floors.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Pets Chewy
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register