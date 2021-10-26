New
New
Amazon · 44 mins ago
Crock-Pot 20-oz. Lunch Crock Food Warmer
$26 $40
free shipping
That's a savings of $14 off list and the perfect gift for that friend who wears glasses as a fashion accessory Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- removable lunch box (food container with inner lid)
- carrying handle
- detachable warming base
- Model: SCCPLC200
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
West Bend 2-Slice Breakfast Station
$60 $70
free shipping
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
Amazon · 5 days ago
Treblewind 60W Mini Food Chopper
$8.40 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "60LCU1S2" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by TrebleWind via Amazon.
Features
- food-grade SUS304 stainless steel blades
- BPA-free blender jar
Amazon · 5 days ago
Starfrit Rotato Express
$15 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Live near a Belk store? You may be able to grab it in-store for a buck less.
Features
- non-slip base
- includes 2 spare blades
- Model: 093209-006
eBay · 1 day ago
Hanes Men's FreshIQ Sport Boxer Brief 5-Pack
$6.97 $25
free shipping
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
eBay · 3 days ago
iPower 4" Inline Duct Fan w/ Variable Speed Controller
$50
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
Features
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
eBay · 4 days ago
Certified Refurb Dewalt Tools at eBay
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
eBay · 13 hrs ago
Open-Box Ryobi One+ 18V 13" Cordless String Trimmer / Edger Kit
$53 in cart $75
free shipping
You'd pay $86 more for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Tools_Direct via eBay.
Features
- 11" to 13" adjustable cutting width
- adjustable string width
- pivoting head
- Model: P2080
