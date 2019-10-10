New
HotHands Hand Warmers 6-Pack
$2 $12
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $5 Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same price, with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • provides up to 10 hours of heat
  • air activated
  • Model: HH26PDQ
