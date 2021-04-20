New
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for PS4
free

Get one of Sony's flagship first-party games completely free as part of their Play at Home initiative – it's $17 less than you'd pay for a physical copy. Shop Now at PlayStation Store

  • it includes the Frozen Wilds DLC and a digital artbook
  • Expires 5/14/2021
