That's the best price we could find by $9 and the lowest it's been for PC.
- includes The Frozen Wilds expansion
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit, Carja Mighty Bow, and Carja trading pack
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit, Banuk Culling Bow, and Banuk traveller pack
- Nora keeper pack
- digital art book
Bag $200 trading in your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, $175 for the Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB console, $125 for the Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, or PS4 500GB console, or $100 for the Xbox One 500GB console.
- Scroll down to see the offer and click on "More details" to see the trade-in value for different consoles.
- Not valid towards cash trades.
- Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value.
- Trade in the following:
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Nintendo Switch
- PS4 1TB
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Xbox One S
- PS4 500GB
- Xbox One 500GB
Though this is at list price, it is not available for preorder anywhere else at the moment.
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
You can now request an early access invitation for Luna, Amazon's new cloud-based gaming service. Invites are being sent on a rolling basis. Once you receive one, a $5.99 monthly fee will give you access to a library of games to stream, unlike Google's Stadia, where they're individually purchased.
- Available for PC, Mac, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.
Choose from games for Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Some notable titles include Madden NFL 20, MLB The Show 20, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Paper Mario: The Origami King.
- Select titles get free shipping (they are marked in the product image), otherwise shipping starts at $2.98.
Two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, 16 and 9, are forced to run away from home after a tragic incident in Seattle. In fear of the police, Sean & Daniel head to Mexico while attempting to conceal a sudden and mysterious supernatural power.
- You will receive a voucher to make the first episode free via the "reveal" button on the page. You must be logged in to receive the code.
- Limit 1 per customer while supplies last.
- rated M for mature
It's $5 off the list price and the first discount the game has received.
- early access to the Open Beta starting October 15th
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone
Access to this costs at least $16 more elsewhere.
- grants access to all three major expansions over the course of a year
- array of exclusive gear and day 1 customization options
- special benefits each month just for Season Pass owners
