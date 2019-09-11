New
Google Express · 1 hr ago
Hoover WindTunnel Max Bagged Upright Vacuum Cleaner
$90 $220
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's sold by Hoover via Google Express.
Features
  • 3 wind-tunnel channels
  • 30-foot cord
  • 15" nozzle
  • 1-touch bag door release
  • 7 floor settings
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Google Express Hoover
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register