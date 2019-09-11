Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now
That's $85 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the refurbished Shark IonFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum in Blue for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $89.
Update: The price has dropped to $93.99. Buy Now
That's $95 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
