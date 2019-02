Hoover via eBay offers its Hoover WindTunnel 2 Bagless Pet Upright Vacuum forwith. That's $10 under our mention from four days ago the best price we could find by $54. It has a 25-foot cord and features two channels of suction, a high-capacity bottom-release dirt cup, and a reusable filter. An air-powered hand tool, crevice tool, and pet upholstery tool are included.