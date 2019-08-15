New
Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
$61
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner in Blue for $61 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now

Features
  • self-cleaning
  • cleaning tools with antimicrobial materials
  • removable clean and dirty water tanks
  • Model: FH11200
