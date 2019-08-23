Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner in Blue for $59.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Hoover via eBay offers its Hoover WindTunnel 3 Pro Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $79.99. In-cart, that drops to $67.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50 outside of other Hoover storefronts. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hoover Dual Power Path Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner for $98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bissell PowerForce Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $39.96 with free shipping. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and tied as the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less in June. Buy Now
PotPot via Amazon offers the Deik 2-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $129.98. Coupon code "XVATJWZR" drops the price to $90.99. With free shipping, that's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
