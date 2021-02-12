New
Hoover React Whole Home Cordless Stick Vacuum
$165 $300
free shipping

It's $135 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • wide cleaning path
  • extra-large dirt cup
  • high-intensity LED headlights
  • includes crevice tool, dusting brush, pivoting extension tool, powered stair tool, reach wand tool storage clip, charger, & wall mount
