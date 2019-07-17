New
Hoover React Pet Plus Bagless Upright Vacuum
$130 $184
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Hoover React Pet Plus Bagless Upright Vacuum for $131.99. Opt for in-store pickup to drop it to $129.64. That's $21 under our April mention, the best price we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $2 today, although most stores charge $184 or more. Buy Now

Features
  • crevice tool
  • dusting brush
  • pet, upholstery, & turbo tools
