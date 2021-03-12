Apply coupon code "DNEWS321321" to make this the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at UntilGone
- XL dirt cup
- Lithium-Ion battery
- works with the Hoover app
- swivel steering
- removable handheld vacuum
- headlights
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $5.88). That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes power cord and attachments
Shop and save on vacuums from Bissell, Shark, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured is the Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum for $99.99 ($20 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Samsung
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
Clip the 10% off coupon and apply code "TIO4U9K4" to save $12. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moosoo via Amazon.
- 20 to 25 minutes use on a full charge
- large dust cup
- 3 attachments
- Model: X4
Apply coupon code "DNEWS280321" to drop it to $12.99. That's $15 less than the best shipped price we could find from Nautica direct. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several styles (Navy/Red/White pictured)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS45321" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- strong enough to hold a 60-lb. child
- absorbent inner liner
- fits easily in a diaper bag, glove compartment, or purse
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "DNEWS399321" to drop it down to $12.99, which is $7 less than the best we could find for a similar one on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
- light emits through the handle for use as a flashlight
- requires two double AA batteries (not included)
Sign In or Register