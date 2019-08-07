- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Hoover Dual Power Path Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner for $98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum in Grey on Blue Violet for $50.36 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price today by $97.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.25. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $15 off list and tied as the lowest price we could find, although it was $3 less in June. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Shark Navigator Swivel Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
