New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Hoover Dual Power Path Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner
$98
free shipping

Walmart offers the Hoover Dual Power Path Max Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner for $98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now

Features
  • 13" removable nozzle
  • 2 separate tanks for clean and dirty water
  • antimicrobial upholstery tool with 8-foot hose
  • 8-foot hose
  • Model: FH51002
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Walmart Hoover
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register