NeweggFlash offers the Hoover Cruise Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum for $69.99. Coupon code "HOOVERFEB19" cuts it to. With, that's $21 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $7 today.) It includes a removable hand vac, crevice tool, dusting brush, and upholstery tool. Deal ends February 16.