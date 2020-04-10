Open Offer in New Tab
55 mins ago
Hooters Gift Cards
20% off of $20 or more

You can stock up now and save later when it's safe to be in a restaurant again. Shop Now

Tips
  • Discount applies automatically when you select an amount of $20 or more and add to cart.
  • Applies for both digital and physical cards, although shipping starts at 99 cents for physical cards.
  • Gift cards are for dine-in use only.
  • Published 55 min ago
Leave a comment!

1 comment
PythonX
I'd rather they just take 20% more material off their t-shirts!
10 min ago