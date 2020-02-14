Open Offer in New Tab
Hooters Boneless Wings
10 for free w/ purchase, more

Tips
  • Get 10 free boneless wings when you purchase 10 wings and "shred" your ex's photograph.
  • Offer is valid on February 14 only at participating locations.
  • Expires 2/14/2020
