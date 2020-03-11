Open Offer in New Tab
Hoodman 64GB HCFAST Steel Memory Card 2-Pack
$130 $300
free shipping

That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • read Speeds up to 560 MB/s
  • write Speeds up to 455 MB/s
  • for CFast-compatible devices
