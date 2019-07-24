TomTop · 1 hr ago
Honor Band 5 Smart Fitness Tracker
$29
free shipping

TomTop offers the Honor Band 5 Smart Fitness Tracker in several colors (Black pictured) pre-order for $28.89. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • full color AMOLED display
  • intelligent assistant
  • heart rate detection
  • Huawei TruSleep tracking
